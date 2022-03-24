NEW YORK — A whopping 84% of New Yorkers said they believe conditions have declined in the city since March 2020, with a majority citing subway issues as a big reason why.

That’s according to research conducted by decision intelligence company Morning Consult, which worked with the Partnership for New York City. According to the survey — which polled 9,386 New Yorkers — safety is the main obstacle keeping commuters from wanting to return to the office.

“In order to get people to return to the office, safety needs to be the number one priority,” one participant wrote. “I need to feel safe commuting. I need to feel safe walking. I need to overall feel safe about my environment and general surroundings.”

Forty percent of Manhattan residents — and 48% of those living in other boroughs — went as far as to say they’re considering leaving New York completely, with 62% saying they feel either pessimistic or unsure about the city’s future. Despite that, 72% of employees working in the city said they want to be a part of New York’s recovery.

Mayor Eric Adams has already announced plans to address subway safety and increase homeless outreach, something 94% of respondents said was lacking. He also said the city’s district attorneys need to prosecute turnstile jumping, an issue referenced by 46% of New Yorkers surveyed.

“Getting the city’s subways safer, cleaner and more reliable would greatly influence people to come into the offices again and use public transportation,” another participant said.