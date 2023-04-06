NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders pay a lot of attention to the elevators and escalators at their stations. They also notice the lack of accessibility.

Neighbors Uptown are thrilled to see an upgrade project wrapped up at 181st Street on the A-line.

“I’m excited. There are a lot of people who can’t take the stairs,“ said Carmen, who lives in the area.

Last May, the transit agency began an escalator replacement project at one entrance. Using this access point during the construction required climbing up or down more than 80 stairs.

The new escalators were running by the end of March. Another entrance three blocks away has an elevator that connects to the mezzanine level.

“It’s been a pain for a lot of people,” said Chandler, another neighbor.

Full accessibility allows riders to travel from the street to all platforms via elevators or ramps. The station is representative of the challenges facing the system. For example, about 70% of stations are not accessible. There are 472 stations in the NYC system.

The MTA has a record number of projects in the works and agreed to a settlement last year with an advocacy group to add more fully accessible each decade.

Officials describe the MTA’s 2020-2024 Capital Program as “the most ambitious accessibility program in MTA history, with $5.2 billion to make 67 stations accessible—more than the previous three Capital Programs combined.”

Led Black lives Uptown neighborhood and stays connected to the community. He appreciates the work and wants to see more.

“If you want New York to work, the working people need to have the ability to get to where they need to get,” Black said. “Because our stations are far below ground, escalators and elevators need to be working.”

New contracts for accessibility projects at 13 stations were awarded in 2022, including eight stations as part of the agency’s first public-private partnership. In addition, MTA planners report that construction is underway at 34 stations throughout the system.

A complete list of stations getting upgraded can be found here.