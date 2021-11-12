President Joe Biden on Monday will sign into law the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade.

The $1 trillion bill will be used to improve roads, bridges and railways, but it also funds internet improvements, as well as efforts to strengthen our nation’s resilience to climate change.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, whose district covers Brooklyn, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about what kind of changes and improvements New Yorkers will see come from the bill.

“The ways in which our lives will be transformed are going to be remarkable,” Clarke said.

Clarke said that in addition to roads and bridges across the five boroughs, the bill will help get more broadband internet access to New York families who don’t currently have it.

Additionally, Clarke said the investments that will be made from the bill’s funding will take aim at environmental racism that has plagued some New Yorkers for generations.

Meanwhile, a companion social spending bill could go up for a vote next week.

Clarke explained how the spending bill builds upon the infrastructure bill already passed and why she’s optimistic it will go up for a vote in the coming week.

Plus, the congresswoman spoke on the six progressive Democrats who voted against the infrastructure bill over the social spending sections being split.

“I feel confident that we will have all hands on deck to vote out the Build Back Better Act this week coming up, to make sure that we have a complete and robust, wholistic approach tot he 21st century and transforming the communities and society in which we live,” Clarke said.