CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — U.S. Rep. George Santos was back in federal court Friday as he faces charges for allegedly defrauding supporters, unemployment fraud and lying to Congress.

During the status hearing, federal prosecutors revealed that earlier in the week they sent more than 80,000 pages of evidence against Santos to his defense team as part of the discovery process.

The proceeding lasted all of five minutes before the congressman from New York’s 3rd Congressional District left the building to chants of “resign!” They came from small contingent of protesters.

“We are a bipartisan group of his constituents,” explained Jody Kass Finkel with a group called Concerned Citizens of NY-03. “We are absolutely infuriated by him, and we just want everyone to know we will never accept him as our congressman. We will watch [this case] every step of the way.”

Santos took no questions from reporters Friday on his way out of court. He is facing 13 charges tied to allegations he defrauded supporters, received unlawful unemployment benefits and twice lied to Congress.

The congressman is also accused and has admitted to making up large parts of his personal backstory, from his education to his employment history to his religion.

Santos also stands accused of but has denied soliciting and then stealing donation money meant to save the life of Navy veteran Richard Osthoff’s dog Sapphire. Osthoff said outside he tried calling Santos a few weeks ago, and Santos hung up on him.

The next status update in the case against Santos was set for Sept. 7, the week before Congress returns from its summer recess.