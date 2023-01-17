GREAT NECK, N.Y. – From high-end restaurants to expensive air travel, demands are growing for an investigation into whether freshman Republican lawmaker George Santos used campaign finances for personal use.

Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres (NY-14) was on Long Island Tuesday morning to make the announcement demanding the Federal Election Commission verify if Santos violated campaign finance laws.

The New York Times reports in addition to expensive meals and flights, campaign filings show that Santos also booked $30,000 on Airbnb stays and hotels across the country including the Inn at Great Neck where Torres is expected to make his announcement.

The Times also reports that Santos spent $40,000 on air travel and $14,000 at the Italian restaurant Il Bacco in Queens.

Santos represents parts of Queens and Nassau County and comparing his campaign filings to Rep. Nick Lalota, the congressman who represents Suffolk County, Lalota spent about $900 on hotel stays and $3,000 on flights.

The Washington Examiner adds Santos has 800 campaign expenses listed as costing $199.99. This is one penny below the limit that requires candidates to provide receipts under federal law.

Santos has admitted to lying about his personal and professional history from his nonexistent Wall Street career to his religious background and college education.

Congressman Torres was on PIX On Politics last week discussing Santos.

“Even more egregious than his pathological lying is his possible lawbreaking and for me, the million-dollar question is where did all this money come from?” Torres asked. “How did he manage to lend his campaign more than $700,000? As late as 2020, he reported a salary of $55,000.”

Santos maintains that he will not resign unless the 142,000 people who voted for him ask him to step down.