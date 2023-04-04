NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will attend a “peaceful” rally in Lower Manhattan Tuesday to support former President Donald Trump before his arraignment in the hush-money case.

The rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Collect Pond Park at 130 Leonard St. in Lower Manhattan, steps from Criminal Court on Centre Street. “Join us in peaceful protest of (Manhattan District Attorney) Alvin Bragg’s heinous attack on President Donald J. Trump!” the rally invite from the New York Young Republican Club said.

Rep. George Santos, under scrutiny for allegedly lying about his experience, made a brief appearance at the park before leaving.

“He had the ba—- to show his face here?!” a Trump supporter said.

George Santos arrives at Criminal Court rally for Donald Trump. Trump supporter: “he had the ba—- to show his face here?!” @PIX11 pic.twitter.com/2scqe1IimQ — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) April 4, 2023

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also organized a counter protest at the park, which kicked off a half hour before Greene’s rally.

Trump left his home in Florida Monday afternoon and traveled to New York City ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday. While demonstrations related to Trump’s indictment have been relatively small and uneventful, local and federal law enforcement officials have been preparing for his arrival as well as the potential for unrest.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced the city’s plan to handle any demonstrations and singled out Greene in his briefing.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech — have stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Adams said.

The mayor also warned that any violence or vandalism would be met with arrests and accountability, “no matter who you are.”

Greene responded to Adams’ comments Monday afternoon, suggesting the mayor was threatening her First Amendment rights.

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my [First Amendment] rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican presidential candidate, President Trump,” Greene said in a tweet. “Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town. Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?”

The former president was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection to a six-figure payment made in 2016 to allegedly hide an extramarital affair. Trump called the charges “political persecution” and has denied any wrongdoing as well as the extramarital affair.