NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just days after Republican Rep. George Santos introduced his first bill in Congress, the House Ethics Committee confirmed they’re investigating Santos for alleged sexual misconduct and his financial statements and campaign donations.

Fellow New York Congressman Dan Goldman told PIX11, “I am eager for that investigation to happen as quickly as possible.”

Rep. Santos’ office on social media wrote that he is “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

Friday, Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan called on the committee to share a timeline for their investigation with the public in an interview with PIX11, saying, “government and this House Ethics Committee is not known for being fast-moving.”

If the Ethics Committee finds wrongdoing, they can recommend censuring to expulsion.