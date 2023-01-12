NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pressure continues to build on Queens and Long Island Congressman George Santos amid questions about his finances background and other deceptions.

However, he and Republican leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives are making clear that the congressman will not be forced to resign.

Santos himself is making the case that he can still serve his constituents — even though he has yet to execute basic functions, including opening his district office to the public.

Thursday in Washington he said unless the 142,000 New Yorkers who voted for him tell him to do so, he will stay in office.

“I am not doing this as a political job,” Santos said. “I am serving the American people who elected me.”

The reason for his confidence is tacit support from GOP House leadership.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not joined the handful of Republican representatives and local officials who have called for Santos to resign. McCarthy’s majority is a narrow one. If Santos were to leave, it would set off a highly competitive special election that could ultimately narrow the Republican majority in the House if a Democrat was to win.

“The voters of his district have elected him. He is seated, he is part of the Republican conference,” McCarthy said. “There are concerns with him, he will go before ethics, and if anything is found to be wrong, he will be held accountable exactly as anyone else in this body would be.”

The ethics complaint pertains mainly to Santos’ fundraising and sudden wealth that enabled him to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to his own campaign.

Santos was asked about this Thursday by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who was filling in hosting the “War Room” podcast of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Santos pivoted to talking about the finances of Hunter Biden before ducking the question.

“I’ve worked my entire life. I’ve lived an honest life. I’ve never been accused of any bad doing,” Santos said. “It is the equity of my hard-working self that I have invested in me.”

Santos has already admitted to falsely claiming to work for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. He is also under investigation in Brazil for fraud related to a stolen checkbook in 2008.

On Thursday, fellow New York Congressmen Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, the Democrats who filed the ethics complaint against Santos, also introduced a bill known as the “Stopping Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker” — or SANTOS Act.

Goldman explained that as the law stands now the lies Santos told about his work history and education would not disqualify him from serving an office. The act would change that and make the lies punishable by up to a year in prison.

“This is not a Democratic thing versus Republican thing,” Goldman said. “This is the fact that we cannot support someone who knowingly deceives his voters.”

Goldman did not know if the bill would even get a hearing in the Republican-controlled House.