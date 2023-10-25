WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September.

The alarm prompted an evacuation of a House office building. It reopened an hour later after Capitol Police determined it was not a threat.

The New York lawmaker acknowledged pulling the alarm, telling reporters hours later that it was a mistake. He said he was rushing to get to votes and trying to get through a door that is usually open.

At the time of the evacuation House Democrats were working to delay a vote on a funding bill to keep federal agencies open. They had said they needed time to review a bill that Republicans abruptly released to avoid a shutdown.