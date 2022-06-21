A sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstone townhouses (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation hitting New Yorkers hard, the Rent Guidelines board approved a rent increase for regulated units.

Rent will go up 3.25 percent for 1-year leases and 5 percent increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. The hike was approved in a 5-4 vote. Around 1 million apartments will be impacted.

Rent in regulated apartments was frozen in 2020. In 2021, the board voted on a partial freeze.

Tenants fought to block hikes this year. They showed up at the vote, sharing stories of their financial burden.

Tenants fighting against a rent increase for rent-stabilized apartments.

The Legal Aid Society condemned the “shameful vote” as “unconscionable.”

“So many New Yorkers will now become just another statistic, adding to the burgeoning local homeless population, and those Board members who voted for this increase must recognize that this unacceptable reality will play out in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Chief Attorney of the Civil Practice at The Legal Aid Society Adriene Holder said.

Landlords argued they couldn’t afford to keep rents as they were. They said the money is needed to maintain buildings.

