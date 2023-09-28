NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Rent Guidelines Board rent increases for New York City’s rent-stabilized apartments will go into effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Landlords will be able to increase rent by 3% on one-year leases. They will also be able to increase rent by 2.75% for the first year on two-year leases and 3.2% for the second year. This increase will impact nearly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments across New York City.

The Rent Guidelines Board approved the rent hikes in a 5-4 final vote back in June, after months of deliberations and contentious meetings with the public.

In May, the board approved a preliminary range of increases of 2-5% for one-year leases and 4-7% for two-year leases.

Tenants and advocates had decried the proposed rent hikes, calling for a rollback or freeze on rent instead. Landlords have demanded rent increases to cover their rising expenses and inflation.

Last year, the Rent Guidelines Board approved a 3.25% increase on one-year leases and a 5% increase on two-year leases for rent-stabilized apartments.

