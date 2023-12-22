MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Santa Claus will be on hand Friday to celebrate the opening of a newly renovated public bathroom in Herald Square – and he gets to go first.

The new luxury bathroom will be free of charge and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

An attendant will be onsite while it’s open. The facility has new interior finishes, new lighting, fresh flowers, classical music and seat covers that automatically rotate and renew for each visitor.

The original bathroom was closed back in 2000. It’s located at 35th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue.

The bathroom was made possible by the 34th Street Partnership.

