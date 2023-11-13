If your license expired between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, and you renewed online by self-certifying your vision, but have not submitted a vision test to DMV, your license will be suspended on Dec. 1, 2023. Submit your vision test now to avoid suspension. For steps on submitting your vision test, please read below.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To obtain a license in New York, you must pass a vision test. This is also a requirement when renewing your license.

If the time has come for you to renew your license, you’re probably wondering how you can submit those details without actually having to go to the DMV. In that case, you have options.

There are three ways you can complete and submit a vision test in New York. The first way is to go to the DMV to get your vision tested.

Another way is finding an approved provider and test location so that when you pass your vision test your provider will send the test results to the DMV for you.

Lastly, if you have to go to a provider not approved in the DMV’s Vision Registry, you can ask your provider to complete a Vision Test Report (MV-619) to give to you so that you can submit it electronically or by mail.

Providers must be one of the following:

Physician

Physician’s Assistant

Ophthalmologist

Optometrist

Optician

Registered nurse

Nurse professional

When you take your vision test, you must “show that you have visual acuity of at least 20/40 (based on the Snellen Visual Acuity Scale) in either or both eyes, with or without corrective lenses,” according to the NYSDMV.

To send a Vision Test Report (MV-619) electronically, you can fill out and submit a short web form using the information on your completed Vision Test Report.

The other option is to send the completed Vision Test Report by mail to the following address:

License Production Bureau

PO Box 2688-ESP

Albany, NY 12220-0668

Attn: Vision Registry

If you need telescopic or corrective lenses or are required to drive in daylight, you might have more restrictions and need to go about a different process. For more information on vision requirements and restrictions, click here.

If you have a question you want to send to the DMV, you can send it here.