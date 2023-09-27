MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The removal of a crane that collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen over the summer is causing traffic.

Workers took down the crane over the last two days. The project forced some lane closures, leading to major traffic at the Lincoln Tunnel Tuesday.

Contractors will remove the rest of the support frame in the coming days.

The crane’s boom collapsed after it caught fire and crashed into a nearby building.

