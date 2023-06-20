NEW YORK (PIX11) – Five years ago, a murder shook a whole borough. Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death by gang members outside a Bronx bodega; he was 15 years old.

His mother, Leandra Feliz, said her son was innocent, and described him as “a good boy” who wanted to become a police officer. Junior belonged to the NYPD’s Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career.

The night of his murder on June 20, 2018, Guzman-Feliz went downstairs to repay $5 that he owed to a friend.

In a case of mistaken identity, he was targeted when four cars filled with members of the Trinitarios gang thought Guzman-Feliz belonged to a rival gang.

Guzman-Feliz was chased through the streets of Belmont and sought refuge in a bodega at the corner of East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue. The gang members followed him into the bodega, dragged him outside, and stabbed him to death, police said. The teen managed to walk to St. Barnabas Hospital three blocks away, where he collapsed outside and died.

In the days following the teen’s killing, hundreds of mourners attended his wake. Surveillance video that captured Guzman-Feliz’s death went viral on social media, shining a national spotlight on his case. NBA star Carmelo Anthony visited a memorial of candles and photographs set up outside the bodega.

“What hurts me the most is the notion that this was a young man who wanted to serve our city, be a part of our police force, and had such a bright future,” then-Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the time. “It feels very personal to have lost an exemplary young man.”

In the weeks following his death, his mother advocated for #JusticeForJunior, which became a rallying cry shared widely on social media, including by Bronx native Cardi B.

Over the past five years, his mother has lobbied for panic buttons in bodegas. At least 13 members of the gang have been sentenced in connection with the teen’s death, many receiving 25 years to life. Some took plea bargains for a manslaughter conviction.

Guzman-Feliz would’ve been 19. He wanted to be a detective and liked playing his video games.

His mother has since thanked her family’s supporters, and shared a poster sent to her from someone in the community with PIX11 News it had the following message: “I am ‘Junior’ Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. I was brutally murdered on 6/20/18 by a gang. I was only 15 yrs. Old and no one helped me get to a hospital on time. My young life could not be saved. I should have survived but those around did not help me, they did not protect me. All I wanted to do was become an NYPD detective so I can protect and keep people safe. Communities need to come together so this never happens again. Lets bring Peace and love. Please do me the honor.”

This story comprises reporting PIX11’s Mary Murphy, Jay Dow, Kirstin Cole, and The Associated Press.