NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we celebrate Black History Month, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. This past weekend the music industry suffered a major loss.

He was known as the laid-back member of the legendary rap group De La Soul, but the energy he gave to music was far from it. The music industry mourns the loss of David Jolicoeur, also known as Plug Two and Trugoy the Dove (that’s yogurt spelled backwards). While no cause of death has been announced, Jolicoeur took to social media in recent years and opened up about suffering congestive heart failure.

Kool DJ Red Alert was the first to play De La Soul’s record on the radio and reflects on what made Trugoy so unique.

“There’s something about him. His presentation. His aura, everything all together. He is that guy,” said Kool DJ Red Alert.

Iconic hip hop artist Parrish Smith, of EPMD, said his death came as a shock, but he shared fond memories of their common bond.

“So we’re connected through family. When brothers or sisters get married. When stuff is going on, Dave is here as a family member,” said Smith.

The Brooklyn native with Haitian roots was an integral part of the iconic trio. Their eclectic style represented an unconventional form of hip hop at the time. The debut album “3 Feet High and Rising,” featuring the hit songs “Me, Myself and I” and “Eye Know,” spent 17 weeks on the Billboard 100 back in 1989. Their music displayed a unique melodic sound like no other.

As we honor the Grammy award-winning group, we remember Trugoy’s contribution to hip hop, who was also part of the Native Tongues, a collective of like-minded artists including A Tribe Called Quest, Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Black Sheep and Chi-Ali.

After a monetary dispute regarding their catalog with Tommy Boy, an agreement was reached when the label folded, and their music was set to be released on streaming platforms in March. Now his memory lives on through his music, solidifying De La Soul’s legacy.