NEW YORK (PIX11) – Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City will hold a commemoration ceremony Monday morning honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that day. The ceremony is for family members of victims of the 2001 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The names of the victims are read aloud during the ceremony.

Each year, the commemoration observes six moments of silence. They mark the times when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck, when each tower fell, and the times of the attack at the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

These are the six moments of silence that will be observed.

8:46 a.m.: Hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower

9:03 a.m.: Hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower

9:37 a.m.: Hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon

9:59 a.m.: The South Tower collapsed

10:03 a.m.: Passengers launched a counterattack on hijackers aboard United Airlines Flight 93. The hijackers crashed the plane into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania

10:28 a.m.: The North Tower collapsed

Learn more about the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on its website.