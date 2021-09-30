NEW YORK — As the November elections approach, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers there is still time to register to vote.

“The DMV is proud to offer New Yorkers multiple ways to apply for voter registration,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Voter participation is the cornerstone of our democracy, and I encourage everyone eligible to register.”

New Yorkers can either apply in-person at the DMV when they get a driver’s license, learner’s permit or non-driver ID. Reservations must be made to visit a DMV office.

Those who already have a license, permit or ID can apply to register on the DMV website. Online applications must be submitted online no later than Oct. 8.

Change of address notices from registered voters must be received by Oct. 13.

To apply by mail, applications must be postmarked no later than October 8, 2021, and received by a Board of Elections no later than October 13, 2021, to be eligible to vote in the general election. New Yorkers can also register in person at their local Board of Elections.

Those who were honorably discharged from the US Military or have become a naturalized US citizen after October 8, 2021 may register in person at the Board of Elections up until October 23, 2021.

About 2.4 million people have applied to register to vote online since 2012, according to the DMV.

The DMV does not approve or deny voter registration applications.

To apply to register through the DMV, customers must enter information from their state-issued ID, date of birth, zip code,last four digits of their social security number and email address.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:

be a United States citizen;

be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18);

be a resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election;

not be in prison for a felony conviction;

not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;

not claim the right to vote elsewhere.