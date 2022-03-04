NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the end to a number of COVID restrictions for New York City on Monday, but he warned the pandemic isn’t over yet as he introduced a new color-coded alert system.
The system is designed to let New Yorkers know what levels of precautions they should be taking. Each level also comes with a set of recommended government actions.
“We’re far from out of the woods, COVID is still here, but we are beating it back,” Adams said.
Low Alert Level – Green
- Low community spread
- People are advised to get vaccinated and boosted
- People should consider wearing masks in public indoor settings if were vaccination statuses are not known
- People should get tested if they have symptoms or are at high risk
- Follow basic hygiene
- Government should maintain current employer and school vaccine mandates
- Government should require face masks in settings with vulnerable individuals and where vaccine status is not verified
- Government should consider mandating up-to-date vaccination status in certain settings if there is a sustained increase in cases or a new concerning variant
Medium Alert Level – Yellow
- Medium community spread
- People are advised to get vaccinated and boosted
- People should consider wearing masks in public indoor settings if were vaccination statuses are not known
- People should get tested if they have symptoms of if they were exposed, recently traveled or attended a large gathering
- Follow basic hygiene
- Avoid crowded settings if you’re a high-risk individual
- Government should continue actions from the green low-alert level
- Government should consider requiring masks in high-risk settings where it is crowded and distance cannot be maintained, such as schools
- Government should consider bringing back Key2NYC requirements if there is a sustained increase in cases or a new, concerning variant.
High Alert Level – Orange
- High community spread
- People should get vaccinated and boosted
- People should wear a mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor spaces
- People should get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed, recently traveled or attended large gatherings
- People should stay home if sick/exposed
- Follow basic hygiene
- Consider avoiding higher-risk activities, such as crowded, indoor gatherings
- Government should continue action from yellow medium-alert level
- Government should increase testing and vaccination capacity; ensure adequate vaccination, testing and isolation capacity in congregate settings
- Government should require face masks in all public indoor settings
Very High Alert Level – Red
- Very high community spread
- People should get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19
- People should wear a mask in public indoor settings and crowded outdoor space
- People should get tested and stay home as much as possible, especially if sick/exposed
- People should avoid nonessential activities and crowded spaces
- People should maximize physical distancing in all public settings, including in workplaces
- Follow basic hygiene
- Government should continue action from orange high-alert level
- Government should ensure congregate settings are less crowded
- Government should consider implementing restrictions on nonessential activities, offering telework and sheltering in place to keep essential functions operating