NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the end to a number of COVID restrictions for New York City on Monday, but he warned the pandemic isn’t over yet as he introduced a new color-coded alert system.

The system is designed to let New Yorkers know what levels of precautions they should be taking. Each level also comes with a set of recommended government actions.

“We’re far from out of the woods, COVID is still here, but we are beating it back,” Adams said.

Low Alert Level – Green

  • Low community spread
  • People are advised to get vaccinated and boosted
  • People should consider wearing masks in public indoor settings if were vaccination statuses are not known
  • People should get tested if they have symptoms or are at high risk
  • Follow basic hygiene
  • Government should maintain current employer and school vaccine mandates
  • Government should require face masks in settings with vulnerable individuals and where vaccine status is not verified
  • Government should consider mandating up-to-date vaccination status in certain settings if there is a sustained increase in cases or a new concerning variant

Medium Alert Level – Yellow

  • Medium community spread
  • People are advised to get vaccinated and boosted
  • People should consider wearing masks in public indoor settings if were vaccination statuses are not known
  • People should get tested if they have symptoms of if they were exposed, recently traveled or attended a large gathering
  • Follow basic hygiene
  • Avoid crowded settings if you’re a high-risk individual
  • Government should continue actions from the green low-alert level
  • Government should consider requiring masks in high-risk settings where it is crowded and distance cannot be maintained, such as schools
  • Government should consider bringing back Key2NYC requirements if there is a sustained increase in cases or a new, concerning variant.

High Alert Level – Orange

  • High community spread
  • People should get vaccinated and boosted
  • People should wear a mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor spaces
  • People should get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed, recently traveled or attended large gatherings
  • People should stay home if sick/exposed
  • Follow basic hygiene
  • Consider avoiding higher-risk activities, such as crowded, indoor gatherings
  • Government should continue action from yellow medium-alert level
  • Government should increase testing and vaccination capacity; ensure adequate vaccination, testing and isolation capacity in congregate settings
  • Government should require face masks in all public indoor settings

Very High Alert Level – Red

  • Very high community spread
  • People should get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19
  • People should wear a mask in public indoor settings and crowded outdoor space
  • People should get tested and stay home as much as possible, especially if sick/exposed
  • People should avoid nonessential activities and crowded spaces
  • People should maximize physical distancing in all public settings, including in workplaces
  • Follow basic hygiene
  • Government should continue action from orange high-alert level
  • Government should ensure congregate settings are less crowded
  • Government should consider implementing restrictions on nonessential activities, offering telework and sheltering in place to keep essential functions operating