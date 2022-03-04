NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the end to a number of COVID restrictions for New York City on Monday, but he warned the pandemic isn’t over yet as he introduced a new color-coded alert system.

The system is designed to let New Yorkers know what levels of precautions they should be taking. Each level also comes with a set of recommended government actions.

“We’re far from out of the woods, COVID is still here, but we are beating it back,” Adams said.

Low Alert Level – Green

Low community spread

People are advised to get vaccinated and boosted

People should consider wearing masks in public indoor settings if were vaccination statuses are not known

People should get tested if they have symptoms or are at high risk

Follow basic hygiene

Government should maintain current employer and school vaccine mandates

Government should require face masks in settings with vulnerable individuals and where vaccine status is not verified

Government should consider mandating up-to-date vaccination status in certain settings if there is a sustained increase in cases or a new concerning variant

Medium Alert Level – Yellow

Medium community spread

People are advised to get vaccinated and boosted

People should consider wearing masks in public indoor settings if were vaccination statuses are not known

People should get tested if they have symptoms of if they were exposed, recently traveled or attended a large gathering

Follow basic hygiene

Avoid crowded settings if you’re a high-risk individual

Government should continue actions from the green low-alert level

Government should consider requiring masks in high-risk settings where it is crowded and distance cannot be maintained, such as schools

Government should consider bringing back Key2NYC requirements if there is a sustained increase in cases or a new, concerning variant.

High Alert Level – Orange

High community spread

People should get vaccinated and boosted

People should wear a mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor spaces

People should get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed, recently traveled or attended large gatherings

People should stay home if sick/exposed

Follow basic hygiene

Consider avoiding higher-risk activities, such as crowded, indoor gatherings

Government should continue action from yellow medium-alert level

Government should increase testing and vaccination capacity; ensure adequate vaccination, testing and isolation capacity in congregate settings

Government should require face masks in all public indoor settings

Very High Alert Level – Red

Very high community spread

People should get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19

People should wear a mask in public indoor settings and crowded outdoor space

People should get tested and stay home as much as possible, especially if sick/exposed

People should avoid nonessential activities and crowded spaces

People should maximize physical distancing in all public settings, including in workplaces

Follow basic hygiene

Government should continue action from orange high-alert level

Government should ensure congregate settings are less crowded

Government should consider implementing restrictions on nonessential activities, offering telework and sheltering in place to keep essential functions operating