NEW YORK (PIX11) — If it feels unseasonably warm today, that’s because it is; and now, there’s multiple broken temperature records to prove it.

Record highs were set at LaGuardia, Newark and John F. Kennedy airports today, according to the National Weather Service. A record was also broken in Islip. The highest temperature was recorded in Newark, at 69 degrees — that breaks an old record of 68 set in 1985.

The previous record set at LaGuardia was also in 1985; that record was broken today, at 68 degrees. Record temperatures of 64 degrees were set at JFK Airport and Islip, whose previous records were set in 1990 and 2012, respectively.