NEW YORK (PIX11) – A batch of edible marijuana gummies sold in licensed pot shops throughout New York is being recalled, the Office of Cannabis Management announced on Tuesday.

Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult-use edible cannabis product manufactured by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company did not undergo the required testing, officials said.

There have been no adverse effects caused by the product, according to the Office of Cannabis Management. Licensed dispensaries are urged to cease distribution and sale of the product as a precautionary measure.

The affected product is listed below:

Product Name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN

Batch/Lot Number: ZZ-23–07-13-0001

Expire/Use by Date: All dates affected

Distribution Dates: Sept. 4, 2023 – Nov. 1, 2023

Consumers with Jenny’s Zee Zee Gummies are encouraged to check whether their product purchased is affected by the recall.

Consumers with affected products should call the retail dispensary where they purchased it. Consumers can return a recalled product even if they have opened it, according to the Office of Cannabis Management.

The Office of Cannabis Management is also reminding consumers to report any incidents related to the use of this cannabis product or any other cannabis product by completing an incident form.

If you are ever feeling ill after consuming any cannabis product, please contact poison control.

