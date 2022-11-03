New Yorkers will need a Real ID if they want to fly domestically after the federal deadline (credit: New York State DMV)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers have six months to upgrade their driver’s licenses and IDs for them to be accepted for air travel.

The deadline for REAL ID licenses had been pushed back to May 3, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in May of next year, non-REAL ID licenses will not be accepted for domestic air travel, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles said. Other TSA-acceptable forms of identification, such as passports, will still be permitted.

The new ID that meets the federal standard is characterized by a gold star placed on the top right of the license. New York started issuing upgraded cards in October 2017.

Federal law requires those who are applying for a REAL ID to do so in person. To make the process as easy for New Yorkers as possible, DMV customers who visit select offices can get their application for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID digitally pre-screened before visiting the DMV.

“After submitting an application for pre-screening, customers will receive an email with instructions to fix any errors and next steps,” a spokesperson for the DMV said Thursday. “Once an application is approved, we will alert the customer to schedule their in-person visit at a participating DMV location on a date and time that is convenient for them.”

For more information about REAL ID and Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, visit the DMV website. Informational videos are also available on YouTube.