NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally.

A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highly

motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and wholesale slaughter.”

The job pays $120,00-$170,000. The director of rodent mitigation will report to the deputy mayor for operations in Mayor Eric Adam’s office.

Some job qualifications are standard, such as strong organizational skills and attention to details. But the job also calls for “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of bada–ery.”

The tongue-in-cheek job listing explained some of the difficulties the new hire would face. Rats were described as cunning and legendary for their survival skills. The post also made reference to a viral quote from the sanitation commissioner: “Rats don’t run this city. We do.”

There’s also a $48 shirt inspired by the viral quote. Proceeds from sales go toward New York City and fighting rats.

Mayor Eric Adams recently signed four bills designed to tackle rodents in the city. At the time, he said rat-free streets were “vital to vibrant neighborhoods and our city’s economic recovery.”