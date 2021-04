The residents and the rats of New York City have always had a complicated relationship.

Rat reports are among those complaints ans quality of life issues tracked by the city’s 311 system.

Bloomberg News looked through the data and found the number of rat reports increased 80% in March 2021 as compared to March 2020.

The NYC Department of Sanitation has announced increase litter bin pickup and a borough-based cleaning initiative that uses 311 to identify problems.