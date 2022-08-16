The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season lineup. (Credit: Girl Scouts of Greater New York)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new Girl Scouts cookie flavor will be hitting the shelves next year — digital shelves, that is.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season lineup, according to an announcement on Tuesday by the Girl Scouts of Greater New York and Girl Scouts of the USA. It will be available for New Yorkers to enjoy through the “Digital Cookie” online store starting in January.

The new addition will be the first Girl Scout cookie to be available exclusively for online sale and direct shipment. According to the organization, the move is to train Girl Scouts in e-commerce.

“Online cookie sales help Girl Scouts hone digital marketing, sales, and customer services skills that prepare them for the real world where virtual business-savvy is increasingly important,” said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York in a statement.

All proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program in New York City contribute to funding the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. A portion of each sale goes directly to the troop to support their activities, according to the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.