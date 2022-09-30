QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Rapper Lil Zay Osama was arrested in New York City on Thursday after allegedly leaving a loaded machine gun in a rideshare vehicle, federal prosecutors said.

Lil Zay Osama, a 25-year-old Chicago rapper whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, is a convicted felon and was charged for possessing the gun.

Dukes allegedly brought a loaded Glock model 22 .40 caliber pistol with him in a rideshare vehicle to a recording studio in Queens, according to a criminal complaint. The pistol was “affixed with a switch device, rendering the gun to be a machine gun,” prosecutors said.

Dukes allegedly left the gun in the rideshare vehicle after arriving to the recording studio. The driver alerted police after finding it.

The gun contained one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, according to the Joint Firearms Task Force of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the NYPD.

Dukes was arrested after the driver identified him as the one who was holding the gun, authorities said. He is being charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Dukes has been previously convicted of felonies in Illinois. In 2013, he was convicted of robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, which were both felonies. In 2014, he was convicted of robbery and aggravated battery, also both felonies.