Rapper Fat Joe among those donating to help victims, survivors of Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Chaplain Jason Scalzi is still praying with families of victims and survivors of a fatal Bronx fire, helping them process their pain.

“When somebody hurts, we all hurt,” he told PIX11 News.

The outpouring of support has been tremendous in a Bronx community connected by tragedy, with donations both big and small coming in.

Bronx Rapper Fat Joe took to social media and used his star power to get donations. In just one hour, he raised more than $20,000 — and he doesn’t plan on stopping there.

“It’s the Bronx,” he said, “I had to go hard. I donated a large amount.”

It can take months, or even years, for families affected by the fire to get back on their feet.

Joan Smiley said her uncle barely escaped his apartment Sunday, and she told PIX11 News all of the efforts are needed.

“I just appreciated those that are helping out,” Smiley said. “I appreciate it very much.”

Anyone interested can donate online.