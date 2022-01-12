Rapper Chucky73 charged in Kosciuszko Bridge shutdown incident

The new Kosciuszko Bridge in front of the old Kosciuszko Bridge on April 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Police this week charged rapper Chucky73 in connection with a stunt last year that shut down the Kosciuszko Bridge, according to the NYPD.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Adel Mejia, was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct, police said on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 14. Chucky73 allegedly was among a group of about a dozen people who stopped their vehicles on the Kosciuszko Bridge and recorded themselves rapping along to music, the New York Post reported.

Correction: A previous version of this story included an incorrect image caption. The photo has been corrected.