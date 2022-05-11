NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Casanova has pleaded guilty to charges in a gang-related federal racketeering case that accused him of drug dealing and robbery.

The performer, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was charged in a 2020 indictment against more than a dozen other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. Federal prosecutors in New York City said Wednesday that the 35-year-old Senior admitted to participating in offenses including a robbery in New York City and to conspiring to traffic marijuana.

“Like 12 of his co-defendants, Caswell Senior, an accomplished recording artist and performer, now stands convicted of playing a leadership role in Gorilla Stone, a particularly violent Bloods gang that operates throughout New York and across the country,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “In addition to his supervisory role, Senior was an active, hands-on participant in the gang’s senseless violence, including a shooting in Miami and contributing to a robbery at a Manhattan diner.”

Casanova’s lawyer credited him for taking responsibility for the crimes. The rapper turned himself in at Manhattan’s Midtown South precinct back in 2020 after he was named in an indictment.

The 12 other defendants who previously pled guilty are: Deshawn Thomas, Naya Austin, Brandon Nieves, Donavan Gillard, Jarrett Crisler, Jr., Dezon Washington, Stephen Hugh, Jordan Ingram, Shanay Outlaw, Roberta Sligh, Brinae Thornton and Jamal Trent.