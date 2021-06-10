NEW YORK — Ahead of New York City’s primary elections, Mayor Bill de Blasio reminded New Yorkers Thursday of the ranked choice voting system and demonstrated how to use it using a topic everyone has an opinion on: pizza toppings.

Early voting in New York City begins Saturday ahead of the June primary day on June 22.

Something newly implemented to the city was ranked choice voting. De Blasio said it gives voters more power, but acknowledged people need to get used to it.

To help New Yorkers further understand how to use ranked choice voting, the mayor illustrated the process using “the most important food in New York City.”

Using a sample ballot, de Blasio ranked his favorite pizza toppings.

His number one choice? De Blasio picked green peppers. “I didn’t even have to question what my number one vote would be,” he said.

He then picked olives, sausage, mushrooms and pepperoni.

The mayor then went on to say what topping should never be voted for, pineapple.

“Pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza,” de Blasio said, “This is sacrilegious in Italy to put pineapple on pizza, so I’m just totally, no way, never going to rank that.”

Clams and vegan cheese also did not make his ballot.

De Blasio wanted all New Yorkers to weigh in on their top pizza toppings. The winner will be announced next week.

Visit nyc.gov/votepizza to vote.

Chief Democracy Officer Laura Wood further explained the ranked choice voting system — if your first choice doesn’t win, your vote goes to the second choice and so on until a winner is declared.

Several reporters jokingly questioned his first-choice ranking of peppers, but de Blasio stood firm on his decision. Others also asked why other toppings, including anchovies, were not included.

Mayor de Blasio ended his briefing further discussing the pizza ballot. “No pineapple,” he said. “Do your own thing, get away from my pizza.”

Visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc to find a polling site near you for early voting or Election Day voting.

For more information on ranked choice voting, the upcoming primary elections and the candidates on the ballot, visit PIX11.com/NewYorkElections