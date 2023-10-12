BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A rally in support of Palestinians will take place Thursday in front of the campus entrance at Brooklyn College.

The demonstration starts at noon and was organized by the Brooklyn College Students for Justice in Palestine.

“This protest is in direct condemnation of the statement written by the President of Brooklyn College. We will show up on Thursday showing CUNY that its students stand with Palestine,” the group said in an Instagram post.

The student group is asking demonstrators to bring kuffeyahs, flags and posters.

The event follows numerous protests in New York City from both sides of the conflict. The protests began following a terror attack in Israel by Hamas over the weekend. Israel then declared war against Hamas.

The war between Israel and Hamas is expected to escalate, according to the Associated Press. More than 2,500 people have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including at least 25 Americans.

