BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Just days after 30-year-old Eric Duprey fell to his death after authorities say an NYPD officer threw a cooler at his head while he was driving a motorbike causing him to crash and die, his death is now being reported as a homicide.

His family and friends held a rally Saturday on Aqueduct Avenue, where the incident happened, calling for justice.

“It’s heartbreaking as we stand here at a memorial for him with his two children who will never see their father again, his grieving wife, and his mother, as he has a whole community who’s come and put up candles,” said Chivona Newsome of Black Lives Matter Greater New York.

Surveillance video shows Duprey in his final moments, driving the motorbike when the cooler hits his head. According to police, Sergeant Erik Duran was suspended without pay just hours after his death.

Police say Duprey was attempting to flee from officers during a drug bust although his family has remained adamant that he was doing nothing wrong.

The NYPD says there will be a full and thorough investigation.