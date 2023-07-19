Rappers Rakim and Big Daddy Kane (Photo credits: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images and Lars Niki/Getty Images for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Rakim and Big Daddy Kane are among the rappers slated to perform at Lincoln Center’s free Hip-Hop Week celebration in August.

Lincoln Center’s Hip-Hop Week, which goes from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, will be a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Hip-Hop Week will feature events ranging from live performances, outdoor dance parties, silent discos and more.

Brooklyn DJ and producer J.PERIOD will be bringing his long-running performance series “J.PERIOD Live Mixtape” to Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center on Aug. 9. “J.PERIOD Live Mixtape: Gods & Kings Edition” will commemorate hip-hop’s golden anniversary with performances from New York rappers Rakim and Big Daddy Kane and other surprise guests.

Rakim will also headline a free performance of classic cuts at Damrosch Park on Aug. 12, featuring rapper Rapsody and other special guests.

Lincoln Center’s Hip-Hop Week will also feature a performance by Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai, who will be accompanied by a full orchestra performing his 1972 self-titled debut album in its entirety.

The “Arthur Verocai” album is treasured by hip-hop producers and has been sampled by MF Doom, Ludacris and Common, Little Brother, Action Bronson, Curren$y and many others over the years.

Verocai’s performance will be at Damrosch Park on Aug. 11. It will also feature opening DJ sets from Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest) and music producer Adrian Younge.

Learn more about the events happening during Hip-Hop Week at Lincoln Center here.