Raising the curtain: Broadway tickets back on sale as pandemic’s end nears

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — COVID-19 cases are on the decline and more people are getting vaccinated, which means the light at the end of this dark pandemic tunnel can be seen across the Great White Way.

Theater-goers have now scored some tickets to Broadway’s hottest shows, for the first time in well over a year.

The heart of the nation’s largest city is beating again, as the lights on Broadway are about to shine bold and bright.

Tickets are now on sale to some of the shows that have been dark since March 12, 2020, including “SIX.”

The electrifying musical about the six wives of Henry the VIII — turned pop queens — never had its official opening; the pandemic forced the performance to close just a few hours before the curtain was to go up.

It was a surreal experience the show’s lead producer Kevin McCollum will never forget as he anticipates a return.

“Yes, shuttering was terrible, but I don’t want to leave that behind,” said McCollum. “The experience of going to the theater is going to be much richer, so never forget, but move forward to create a better experience.”

According to The Broadway League, when the theater district shutdown, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews.

Shows can reopen at full capacity beginning September 14.

“It will be a joyous, joyous evening, not just for SIX but for the tradition of opening the best shows you’ll ever see in a place called Broadway, which only exits in New York City,” said McCollum.

Broadway actors Mark Evans and Justin Mortelliti appeared on the PIX 11 Morning News, enthusiastic for a big, and unique, comeback.

“We’re definitely coming back to what will be a new Broadway,” said Evans.

It’s still unclear if theater goers will have to be vaccinated or tested to attend a show. Refund policies will be in effect in case shows are postponed or canceled.