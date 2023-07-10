NEW YORK (PIX11) – Heavy rain caused numerous flash floods in New York’s Hudson Valley region, killing a woman as she tried to escape her home in Orange County on Sunday.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the storm sent “cars swirling in our streets” and dumped a “historic” amount of rain. “They’re calling this a ‘1,000 year event,'” Hochul said.

Several reports from the hardest hit areas recorded rainfall totals between 6 inches to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is the National Weather Service’s list of the highest rainfall reports from Sunday through Monday morning:

Mahopac (Putnam County) – 8.13 inches U.S. Military Academy (Orange County) – 8.12 inches Shrub Oak (Westchester County) – 8.10 inches Lake Carmel (Putnam County) – 7.72 inches Stony Point (Rockland County) – 6.36 inches Putnam Valley (Putnam County) – 6.35 inches Cold Spring (Putnam County) – 6.25 inches Ossining (Westchester County) – 6.07 inches Somers (Westchester County) – 5.95 inches Tarrytown (Westchester County) – 5.38 inches

More rainfall reports from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are available on the National Weather Service website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.