NEW YORK (PIX11) – Heavy rain caused numerous flash floods in New York’s Hudson Valley region, killing a woman as she tried to escape her home in Orange County on Sunday.
At a news conference Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the storm sent “cars swirling in our streets” and dumped a “historic” amount of rain. “They’re calling this a ‘1,000 year event,'” Hochul said.
Several reports from the hardest hit areas recorded rainfall totals between 6 inches to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the National Weather Service’s list of the highest rainfall reports from Sunday through Monday morning:
- Mahopac (Putnam County) – 8.13 inches
- U.S. Military Academy (Orange County) – 8.12 inches
- Shrub Oak (Westchester County) – 8.10 inches
- Lake Carmel (Putnam County) – 7.72 inches
- Stony Point (Rockland County) – 6.36 inches
- Putnam Valley (Putnam County) – 6.35 inches
- Cold Spring (Putnam County) – 6.25 inches
- Ossining (Westchester County) – 6.07 inches
- Somers (Westchester County) – 5.95 inches
- Tarrytown (Westchester County) – 5.38 inches
More rainfall reports from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are available on the National Weather Service website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.