NEW YORK (PIX 11)— New Yorkers were encouraged to channel their “rage into action” at a pro-abortion rally in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, said City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Lander tweeted the rally will be held at 5 p.m. at Foley Square. He urged protesters to wear green.

“We must keep fighting for a democracy (with) autonomy for all.” Lander said in a tweet.

The demonstration comes on the heels of a leaked Supreme Court draft threatening to overturn the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade. The document was published Monday night by Politico and has triggered strong reactions from local politicians.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams assured New Yorkers abortion rights will remain legal in the state.

“New York City knows a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions are hers and hers alone… We’re ready to fight like hell,” Adams said in a tweet.

If overturned, it will be up to the individual states to decide whether they allow or ban abortion. In New York, the right will remain protected. The 2019 Reproductive Healthcare Act preserves abortions and decriminalizes the procedure for patients and the doctors who perform them.

The court opinion is just a draft and the final decision could come in July.