Racial Justice Commission: Ending systemic racism in NYC

New York City has taken bold steps to bring an end to systemic racism.

Since March of this year, the Racial Justice Commission has been examining the discriminatory practices that have kept communities marginalized and underserved.

The commission heard testimonies from community leaders, local organizations and the general public about patterns on inequity and discrimination in education, housing and public safety.

The panel used that information to develop a roadmap for racial justice.

Jennifer Jones Austin, chair of the Racial Justice Commission, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to explain how it will impact the future of the city.