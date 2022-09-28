NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yum-o?

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray will chair a council to change up meals served up to students across New York City’s five boroughs, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The Chefs Council will create more than 100 recipes for testing. After getting feedback, those recipes will be taught to school cooks for implementation at all public school locations.

“Teaching students at a young age to eat healthy, nutritious meals is critical to setting up them up for success,” Mayor Adams said. “The new Chefs Council will develop delicious, nutritious, culturally relevant meals for schools with direct input from students and parents.”

Ray will also work with Zoe Adjonyoh, Kenneth Collins, Ricardo Diaz, Tyler Harvey, JJ Johnson, Anup Joshi, Anita Lo, Grace Ramirez, Anthony T. Solano Bill Telepan and Marion Williams. The recipes they developed will also be “scratch-cooked” and “plant-based,” according to city officials.

This won’t be the first time Adams shakes up lunches at New York City schools. He previously launched vegan Fridays.