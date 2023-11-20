BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An unwanted guest was caught on camera in a Brooklyn home Friday.

Citizen App video shows a raccoon sitting behind some shelves, getting a little too comfortable.

The homeowner said he climbed in from the window and then started taking a nap.

It’s not known how the raccoon was removed from the home. PIX11 reached out to the NYPD for comment.

