R. Kelly supporters rally outside courthouse as singer’s ex-girlfriend testifies against him

Supporters of R. Kelly rallied outside the Federal courthouse in Brooklyn Friday, calling for justice for the singer, as one of Kelly’s former girlfriends testified for the prosecution against him.

The woman, who testified using the name Anna, told the jury Kelly made her have unwanted sex with his other girlfriends and when she didn’t follow Kelly’s rules, she would face punishment, including painful spankings and being forced to walk back and forth in a room naked while calling herself insulting names.

Prosecutors also called Dr. Iffath Hoskins to the witness stand. She described how herpes is transmitted and diagnosed. Several accusers told the jury they contracted herpes after unprotected sex with Kelly.

Kelly has been in jail since 2019 after federal prosecutors indicted the singer in a sweeping racketeering case.

According to the indictment, Kelly was the head of a criminal enterprise and “the purposes of the Enterprise were to promote R. Kelly’s music and the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly.”

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all of the criminal charges filed against him.