R. Kelly NYC sex trafficking trial: Accuser says singer gave her herpes

During her second day on the witness stand, a woman testifying using her first name, Faith, described unwanted sexual encounters with R. Kelly during the 11 months they dated,

After their relationship ended, Faith appeared in the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Faith described the cancellation of the December 2018 New York City “Surviving R. Kelly” premiere after the venue was evacuated. At the time, PIX11 reported the evacuation was due to a threat.

Faith told the jury that after the evacuation, she was contacted by a woman who claimed to work for R. Kelly.

She says the woman showed her nude photos that Faith previously sent to R. Kelly, saying Kelly would release them if “Surviving R. Kelly” aired on television.

Shortly after the show’s debut, Faith testified nude photos of her were published on a new Facebook page, Surviving Lies.

“I was in shock,” Faith said on the witness, testifying R. Kelly knowingly infected her with herpes.

The jury previously heard testimony from R. Kelly’s doctor, who said he began treating the singer for the incurable sexually transmitted disease in 2007. Faith began her relationship with Kelly in 2017.

R. Kelly and his legal team maintain the singer is innocent of the sex crimes he’s currently charged with in Federal court.