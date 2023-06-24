William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” was performed by a cast of non-binary actors in Brooklyn, NY.

CARROLL GARDENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — There are so many Pride events in New York City, it’s tough to choose, but there is one particularly unusual one in Brooklyn; a queer re-telling of a Shakespeare comedy.

William Shakespeare’s 1599 romantic comedy “As You Like It usually has actors in period costumes, but this queer re-telling was set in modern-day New York City.

In this production by Smith Street Stage, the actor playing Rosalind goes beyond simply disguising herself as a young man but instead explores the nonbinary possibilities in a queer space.

“Queer people existed in Shakespeare’s time. I think Shakespeare himself was queer based on his sonnets,” Jonathan Hopkins, artistic director, and co-founder of Smith Street Stage, told PIX11 News. “And I think those people are in his play and what we are trying to do is reclaim this piece of the canon,” he added.

This performance of “As You Like It” was performed by a non-binary cast. The actors say they bring their whole identity into the play and onto the stage.

“As a queer actor, when it came to Shakespeare there was always a need to straighten up,” Theo McKenna, who plays Touchstone in this production, told PIX11 News. “It’s very free and exciting to not have to do that, and bring that to the audience,” he added.

To many of the cast and audience members, this is the true meaning of what pride month here in New York City should be all about.

“The characters really find themselves when they run into the forest. That’s the story Shakespeare wrote and I feel embracing the queerness of that goes to the root of what Shakespeare wrote. Men dressing up as women and falling in love with men,” another actor added.

“I love the songs and the story,” 11-year-old Lina Holz said. She has seen this performance of “As You Like It” five times. Her mother, Silke Staab, added: “We’ve been going to these plays for nine years. They are wonderful.”

The final performance of As You Like is on Sunday.