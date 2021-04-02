Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

A Queens woman said she was attacked on a subway platform, and told her story to PIX11 to try to help others (WPIX).

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A 23-year-old Queens woman who asked PIX11 to protect her identity returned with us to the subway station where she said she was viciously assaulted by a disguised man and woman on March 13.

The still-elusive female suspect inflicted the injuries, the victim said, which included a concussion.

“The biggest fear for me right now is that she’s out there doing this to other people, traumatizing other people,” the young market researcher told PIX11 at the Queens Plaza North R train platform, where the brutal attack happened nearly three weeks ago.

The victim said the female suspect came into the station yelling on the Manhattan-bound side, telling her companion — who the victim described as a skinny man wearing a baseball cap — “If anyone looks at me, I’m going to punch them right in the face.”

The female, wearing a black curly wig and glasses, sat on the same bench as the young woman PIX11 spoke with.

“I was starting to get scared,” the woman said.

When the woman got up to leave, she said the female on the bench lunged at her and slapped her face, knocking her down.

“And then I started yelling, ‘You’re not going to get away with this,'” the young woman recalled.

Things got worse from there.

“She pulled me by the hair and dragged me to the ground, and my head hit the concrete. She started dragging me,” the Queens woman said.

“And then she stepped on my stomach and on my chest,” the victim added.

The woman said, at one point, the female suspect took her bag — which contained her computer — and flung it on to the subway tracks.

The victim started dialing 911 and chasing the suspects past the turnstiles. That’s when she was knocked down and dragged again. She said the man took her phone.

Surveillance released by the NYPD showed the tail end of the attack near the turnstile at Queens Plaza North.

Officials released this surveillance image of two suspects in an alleged subway attack in Queens (NYPD handout).

Other surveillance shows the suspects at the nearby Queensboro Plaza station. By then, it appears the female suspect had ditched her curly wig and glasses, along with her jacket.

The female suspect is seen jumping over the turnstile in Queensboro Plaza and then opening the subway emergency entrance door for the man.

Despite having suffered a concussion, the young woman went on her friend’s computer to use its “Find my iPhone” feature.

The phone later pinged by 210 East 43 Street in Manhattan, an office that has signs on the window for mental health and jobs assistance.

The victim tracked her stolen phone for three days, seeing pings coming from Queens, the Bronx, and upper Manhattan.

The young woman said she is disheartened by the street and subway attacks that have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks.

“I want my story to be heard,” she said, “because there are so many people like me.”