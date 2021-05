This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A worker in Queens was rushed to the hospital after their arm became stuck in a meat grinder Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY was called to 64-36 108th St. in Forest Hills just after 9:30 a.m.

First responders had to disassemble the machine to free the victim’s arm, officials said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their condition was not immediately available.