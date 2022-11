Police at the scene where a construction worker was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 (PIX11)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said.

The 34-year-old man had been on the catwalk on Roosevelt Avenue around 10:20 a.m. before he fell onto the northbound Van Wyck, officials said. After striking the worker, the driver remained on scene.

The worker was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He had not yet been publicly identified.