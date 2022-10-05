WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Residents of the Woodside Houses in Queens said they’ve endured heat and hot water outages 11 times in the last year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida destroyed the boiler in their complex. Since then, three temporary boilers have serviced the complex, but tenants said the temporary boilers have been unreliable.

Woodside Houses Tenant Association President Ann Cotton-Morris explained, “it is freezing in these apartments.”

City and state lawmakers rallied with residents Wednesday morning after a 13-hour heat and hot water outage at the Woodside Houses Tuesday.

“This isn’t a sustainable situation,” State Senator Jessica Ramos said.

The New York City Housing Authority plans to upgrade the hot water system in each building of Woodside Housing. To address the heating system, the Housing Authority told PIX11 News, “NYCHA has spent more than $1.4 million dollars to repair the boiler at Woodside Houses.”

State Senator Michael Gianaris is now fighting for legislation in Albany that would give NYCHA residents a refund on part of their rent if NYCHA doesn’t provide heat or hot water. During a press conference, Gianaris said, “part of the rent is to pay for utilities. These people are paying for service they are not getting right now.”