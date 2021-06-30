Teen among 3 shot in Queens drive-by: NYPD

Police on the scene in Woodhaven, Queens after a drive-by shooting left three male victims wounded on June 29, 2021, authorities say. (Citizen App)

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Three people, including a teenager, were injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening on a Queens street, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. near the corner of 77th Street and 88th Avenue, in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

Officials said the suspects drove up in a car and opened fire, striking the three male victims.

A 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head, while a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old were both shot in the leg, authorities said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital by private means, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday and police had not released descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).