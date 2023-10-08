WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — It was a perfect crisp fall day, perfect for a street fair in Queens.

The annual Woodhaven Street Fair had thousands and thousands of people in attendance.

A 12-block stretch of Jamaica Ave. from 80th St. to Woodhaven Blvd. was closed to cars from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s an effort to help local businesses find new customers. This street fair grows early, thanks to the Woodhaven Business Improvement District.

“We have more than 350 businesses participating in a chance to show the community what they have,” John Perricone, Woodhaven Business Improvement District executive director, told PIX11 News.

It’s the first time Dentist Jose Ladino of Premier Dental of Woodhaven has participated, always looking for new patients who might need a new dentist with a winning smile.

“It’s our chance to show people what we can offer them,” Dr. Jose Landino, the dentist, told PIX11 News.

The owner of Zenus Collections is also a first-time merchant at the Woodhaven Street Fair.

With lots of sales going on and boots, shoes and tops for just $20, he’s hoping to meet some new customers.

“We just want to show the community our product,” Diego Arroyabe, owner of Zenus Collections, told PIX11 News. “It’s been amazing.”

PIX11’s Kaity Tong and Star Harvey bought dresses from Zenus to support local businesses.