A 29-year-old woman was forcefully touched in her genital area on the No. 7 train, according to police. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man that touched a woman in her genital area without her consent at the 61 Street/Woodside station in Queens on Saturday, according to police.

Around 11 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was on the northbound No. 7 train. Police said as the train reached the station, an unknown man walked up to her and grabbed her genital area over her clothes without consent. The victim did not have any physical injuries from the event. The unknown man stayed on the train to parts unknown, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).