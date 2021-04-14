Woman’s body found in trunk; 4 men arrested on Long Island

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police arrested four men after a woman was found dead inside the trunk of a vehicle early Wednesday.

Officers observed four men exit the vicinity of Foam Place and Central Avenue in Far Rockaway carrying a large, unknown object around 1:50 a.m., authorities said.

The object was placed in the trunk of a vehicle and the men drove away from the location, cops said.

The officers followed the vehicle and conducted a car stop in the vicinity of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in the Long Island town of Lawrence, police said.

During the investigation, police found an unconscious and unresponsive woman wrapped in a blanket inside the trunk of the vehicle, according to authorities.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The four men were taken into custody, police said.